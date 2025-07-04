Investor dares MNS on Marathi issue, seeks protection after threats

The founder of a Mumbai-based investment service has approached police for protection after getting threats for challenging Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on the Marathi language issue.

Prominent investor Sushil Kedia said that he will not learn Marathi as a protest against "gross misconduct" of the MNS chief.

"I don't know Marathi properly even after living for 30 years in Mumbai & with your gross misconduct I have made it a resolve that until such people as you are allowed to pretend to be taking care of Marathi Manus I take pratigya I won't learn Marathi. Kya karna hai bol?" Kedia posted on X.

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande responded, advising Kedia to focus on his business.

"Do business if you're a businessman; don't try to act like our father. If you insult Marathi in Maharashtra, you'll get a slap on the ear, otherwise, stay in your lane, Mehta or whoever. That's all for now." Deshpande posted on X.

After Deshpande's tweet, Kedia approached police, claiming he was getting threats for his social media post. "We contacted Kedia after he tagged Mumbai Police in his post," a police official said.

On Friday, Kedia posted another message on X. "Shri @RajThackeray threatening me by 100s of your workers is not going to make me a fluent Marathi speaker. If I am not confident of the quality of Marathi I can speak, with so much threatening around even more fear happens that if I miss speaking any word(s) improperly more violence will happen. Get the point. Love, not threat makes people get assimilated together," his post read.

"Please note @CPMumbaiPolice @Dev_Fadnavis open threats of violence are being issued by @RajThackeray workers. Provide me safety. Is an Indian having any rights to dignity & safety in Maharashtra today is a question even our @HMOIndia @AmitShah ji might ponder on as well," Kedia said on X.

Kedia's post came after a sweet mart owner was assaulted by seven MNS workers in Mira Road near Mumbai recently for not speaking in Marathi. The assault was filmed and circulated online by the assailants.

Hundreds of shopkeepers and traders in Mira Road took to the streets on Thursday to protest the assault. Shops in large parts of Mira Road were also shut as part of the protest.

The MNS workers were detained and allowed to go after the police served notices on them, an official said.

The Raj Thackeray-led party has declined to apologise for the assault.

