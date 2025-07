The Tariff Tango: Trump's Global Trade Balancing Act

U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff strategies have incited significant reactions across financial markets since he assumed office, introducing a complex web of economic uncertainty worldwide.

A timeline of key moves reveals various strategies: starting February 1, Trump imposed substantial tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China, aiming to address domestic concerns such as illegal immigration and drug flow.

Despite ongoing negotiations and temporary pauses, Trump's escalations reached tariffs as high as 145% for certain Chinese goods, leading to significant consequences on international trade policies. Recent actions also targeted other sectors and global partnerships, prompting varied economic responses.

