Left Menu

Harsh Kundra Joins NIIT Digital as Head of Technology: A Strategic Move

NIIT has appointed Harsh Kundra as Head of Technology for NIIT Digital, bringing significant leadership experience in digital transformation and enterprise architecture. Previously CTO at LEAD School, Kundra's appointment aligns with NIIT's mission to enhance its digital learning solutions. UltraTech Cement acclaimed for sustainable mining initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 17:27 IST
Harsh Kundra Joins NIIT Digital as Head of Technology: A Strategic Move
  • Country:
  • India

NIIT has strategically appointed Harsh Kundra as the Head of Technology for NIIT Digital, leveraging his extensive leadership experience in product engineering and digital transformation to enhance their educational solutions.

With a rich history in tech leadership roles at organizations like Jabong and Hindustan Times, Kundra is expected to bolster NIIT's mission to provide outcome-driven learning solutions. His expertise will significantly contribute to the evolution of NIIT's digital capabilities.

Meanwhile, UltraTech Cement announced that its limestone mines have received top ratings for sustainable mining practices, reinforcing their commitment to environmentally responsible mining operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025