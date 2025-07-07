Harsh Kundra Joins NIIT Digital as Head of Technology: A Strategic Move

NIIT has strategically appointed Harsh Kundra as the Head of Technology for NIIT Digital, leveraging his extensive leadership experience in product engineering and digital transformation to enhance their educational solutions.

With a rich history in tech leadership roles at organizations like Jabong and Hindustan Times, Kundra is expected to bolster NIIT's mission to provide outcome-driven learning solutions. His expertise will significantly contribute to the evolution of NIIT's digital capabilities.

Meanwhile, UltraTech Cement announced that its limestone mines have received top ratings for sustainable mining practices, reinforcing their commitment to environmentally responsible mining operations.

