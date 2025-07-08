Israeli Reservists Propel Defence Startups Amid Global Tensions

Israeli army reservist, Zach Bergerson, leveraged his high-tech expertise to develop an innovative wearable device to alert soldiers to aerial threats, utilizing mobile technology. His company, SkyHoop, is under trial in Ukraine and discussions are ongoing with the U.S. Defense Department to explore further potential.

This surge in innovation is part of a broader trend where Israeli defence startups are drawing significant investments, particularly from U.S. and Israeli venture capital firms. Following the October 2023 conflict, the defence startup scene has grown, especially as global demand for battle-tested technology increases.

Israel is poised to capitalize on the evolving defence market, notably with Trump's push for European countries to increase defence spending as part of a new NATO plan. Israeli defence exports hit a record high in 2024, with over 50% going to Europe despite political challenges and criticisms.