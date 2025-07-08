Left Menu

Industry 4.0 Revolution: Infinite Uptime and the Digital Transformation of India's Manufacturing Sector

Dr. Raunak Bhinge of Infinite Uptime discusses how AI and AWS are pivotal in advancing India's manufacturing sector through Industry 4.0 technologies, creating a digitally-powered environment for innovation and competitive growth. The focus is on enhancing productivity, scalability, and client engagement via a consumption-based model.

Updated: 08-07-2025 12:39 IST
India's manufacturing sector is witnessing a transformative shift through Industry 4.0 technologies, powered by AI and enhanced by AWS support. Dr. Raunak Bhinge of Infinite Uptime elaborates on the firm's digital-first approach aimed at optimizing production reliability and fostering innovation.

Infinite Uptime's journey shows a shift from legacy systems to a scalable, predictive analytics-based framework. By adopting a consumption-based operational model, they promise enhanced productivity and client satisfaction, cutting costs for companies and boosting technological integration.

The firm's collaboration with AWS has allowed it to meet diverse client needs while expanding globally. This synergy positions India to become a leader in sustainable industrial growth, aligning tech innovation with economic expansion goals by 2047.

