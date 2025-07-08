Rising Tensions: Yemeni Waters Witness Escalating Attacks on Cargo Ships

In a troubling escalation of maritime threats, Houthi militants launched attacks on two Greek-operated cargo ships in the Red Sea, wounding crew members and leaving others missing. These incidents have raised significant concerns regarding the safety of commercial shipping in this critical channel.

The Liberia-flagged bulk carrier Eternity C was targeted southwest of Yemen's port of Hodeidah, where sea drones and rocket-propelled grenades were fired from speedboats. The attack caused severe damage and left the vessel listing, prompting an emergency evacuation of the crew.

Meanwhile, similar tactics were employed on the MV Magic Seas bulk carrier, with gunfire and missiles forcing an evacuation. The heightened violence, attributed to tensions related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, poses a growing operational risk to vessels in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)