Rising Tensions: Yemeni Waters Witness Escalating Attacks on Cargo Ships

Houthi militants are intensifying attacks on cargo ships in the Red Sea, targeting vessels with connections to Israeli ports. Recent assaults on Greek-operated ships, Eternity C and Magic Seas, have heightened security concerns. With escalating violence, commercial operators face increased risks in this vital shipping corridor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 15:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a troubling escalation of maritime threats, Houthi militants launched attacks on two Greek-operated cargo ships in the Red Sea, wounding crew members and leaving others missing. These incidents have raised significant concerns regarding the safety of commercial shipping in this critical channel.

The Liberia-flagged bulk carrier Eternity C was targeted southwest of Yemen's port of Hodeidah, where sea drones and rocket-propelled grenades were fired from speedboats. The attack caused severe damage and left the vessel listing, prompting an emergency evacuation of the crew.

Meanwhile, similar tactics were employed on the MV Magic Seas bulk carrier, with gunfire and missiles forcing an evacuation. The heightened violence, attributed to tensions related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, poses a growing operational risk to vessels in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

