Indian-Origin Sabih Khan Appointed COO of Apple

Apple has promoted Sabih Khan, an Indian-origin executive, to the role of Chief Operating Officer, the company announced on Wednesday. Khan will assume the position later this month, succeeding Jeff Williams.

Khan, who has been with Apple for 30 years, previously served as Senior Vice President of Operations. His tenure has seen him spearhead advancements in Apple's supply chain and manufacturing sectors. Prior to joining Apple in 1995, Khan held positions at GE Plastics.

Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, praised Khan for his pivotal role in pioneering new technologies and expanding Apple's manufacturing footprint in the U.S. Williams will transition to an advisory role with continued oversight of Apple's design and health initiatives as he prepares to retire at the end of the year.

