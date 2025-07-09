Left Menu

Indian-Origin Sabih Khan Appointed COO of Apple

Sabih Khan, of Indian origin, has been named Apple's Chief Operating Officer, taking over from Jeff Williams. Khan, a 30-year Apple veteran, has played a significant role in advancing the company's supply chain and manufacturing operations. Previously, he worked at GE Plastics before joining Apple in 1995.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 11:06 IST
Indian-Origin Sabih Khan Appointed COO of Apple
Apple has promoted Sabih Khan, an Indian-origin executive, to the role of Chief Operating Officer, the company announced on Wednesday. Khan will assume the position later this month, succeeding Jeff Williams.

Khan, who has been with Apple for 30 years, previously served as Senior Vice President of Operations. His tenure has seen him spearhead advancements in Apple's supply chain and manufacturing sectors. Prior to joining Apple in 1995, Khan held positions at GE Plastics.

Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, praised Khan for his pivotal role in pioneering new technologies and expanding Apple's manufacturing footprint in the U.S. Williams will transition to an advisory role with continued oversight of Apple's design and health initiatives as he prepares to retire at the end of the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

