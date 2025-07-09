Mission to Rescue Crew of Attacked Eternity C
Maritime security firms have initiated a mission to rescue the crew of the Eternity C vessel, operated by Greek interests, which was attacked by Houthi militants off the coast of Yemen. The vessel, with 22 crew members, was targeted using drones and grenades during the assault.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 09-07-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 11:44 IST
- Country:
- Greece
Maritime security firms embarked on a vital operation to rescue the crew of the Greek-operated Eternity C vessel following an attack by Houthi militants off Yemen's shores.
The Eternity C, carrying a crew of 22 - predominantly Filipinos and one Russian, faced a harrowing assault involving sea drones and rocket-propelled grenades from speed boats on Monday.
This was the second such attack in a day by the Houthi militants, marking an end to a period of relative calm in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Evacuation Amid Rising Tensions: U.S. Citizens Depart Israel
India's Bold Evacuation amid Iran-Israel Hostilities
Operation Sindhu: India's Evacuation Mission Amidst Middle East Tensions
Banks on High Alert: Middle East Tensions Prompt Evacuations
Secure Passage: Telangana Ensures Safe Evacuation from Conflict Zones