Mission to Rescue Crew of Attacked Eternity C

Maritime security firms have initiated a mission to rescue the crew of the Eternity C vessel, operated by Greek interests, which was attacked by Houthi militants off the coast of Yemen. The vessel, with 22 crew members, was targeted using drones and grenades during the assault.

Maritime security firms embarked on a vital operation to rescue the crew of the Greek-operated Eternity C vessel following an attack by Houthi militants off Yemen's shores.

The Eternity C, carrying a crew of 22 - predominantly Filipinos and one Russian, faced a harrowing assault involving sea drones and rocket-propelled grenades from speed boats on Monday.

This was the second such attack in a day by the Houthi militants, marking an end to a period of relative calm in the region.

