Mission to Rescue Crew of Attacked Eternity C

Maritime security firms embarked on a vital operation to rescue the crew of the Greek-operated Eternity C vessel following an attack by Houthi militants off Yemen's shores.

The Eternity C, carrying a crew of 22 - predominantly Filipinos and one Russian, faced a harrowing assault involving sea drones and rocket-propelled grenades from speed boats on Monday.

This was the second such attack in a day by the Houthi militants, marking an end to a period of relative calm in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)