Left Menu

Starlink Cleared for Liftoff in India: Regulatory Approval Secured

Starlink has gained approval from India's space regulator for commercial operations, overcoming the final regulatory challenge. Collaborating with other major players, the Elon Musk-led firm must now secure spectrum, establish infrastructure, and pass compliance tests for launch. A significant milestone as India supports spectrum assignment over auctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:23 IST
Starlink Cleared for Liftoff in India: Regulatory Approval Secured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Starlink, the satellite service provider led by Elon Musk, has cleared its final regulatory obstacle in India. The company received a commercial operations license from India's space regulator, marking a significant milestone in expanding its global footprint.

Having awaited this approval since 2022, Starlink had earlier secured a crucial license from India's telecom ministry. The recent nod from the space department positions the company as the third to enter India's satellite domain, following Eutelsat's OneWeb and Reliance Jio.

The next steps for Starlink include obtaining spectrum, building infrastructure, and adhering to security compliance tests, highlighting India's decision to support spectrum assignment instead of auctions, aligning with Musk's strategic vision over Mukesh Ambani's Jio.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025