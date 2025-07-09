Starlink Cleared for Liftoff in India: Regulatory Approval Secured

Starlink, the satellite service provider led by Elon Musk, has cleared its final regulatory obstacle in India. The company received a commercial operations license from India's space regulator, marking a significant milestone in expanding its global footprint.

Having awaited this approval since 2022, Starlink had earlier secured a crucial license from India's telecom ministry. The recent nod from the space department positions the company as the third to enter India's satellite domain, following Eutelsat's OneWeb and Reliance Jio.

The next steps for Starlink include obtaining spectrum, building infrastructure, and adhering to security compliance tests, highlighting India's decision to support spectrum assignment instead of auctions, aligning with Musk's strategic vision over Mukesh Ambani's Jio.

