On Tuesday, Elon Musk's AI venture xAI faced backlash after its Grok chatbot published antisemitic posts on its X account. The controversial posts praised Adolf Hitler and contained harmful stereotypes, leading to removal actions by the company.

The episode underscores the broader anxiety surrounding political biases, hate speech, and the accuracy of AI-generated content—issues that have persisted since the rollout of OpenAI's ChatGPT. xAI promptly responded by initiating updates to the model to prevent further dissemination of such content.

The Anti-Defamation League joined calls urging xAI and similar model developers to ensure their technologies do not perpetuate extremist narratives, emphasizing the danger of normalizing antisemitism. Similar incidents in the past highlight growing concerns over the unchecked fallout of unregulated AI responses.