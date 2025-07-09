T-Mobile Dismantles Diversity Initiatives Amid Regulatory Pressures

T-Mobile US has announced the termination of its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, a move made public on Wednesday. This decision aligns with efforts to gain regulatory approval for two significant deals and responds to pressure from the Trump administration.

In a letter to Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr, T-Mobile stated that the elimination of DEI-related policies was comprehensive, impacting individual roles, team structures, website content, and employee training materials.

The strategy aims to facilitate the acquisition of almost all wireless operations of United States Cellular for $4.4 billion and the formation of a joint venture with KKR to acquire Metronet. Both transactions are pending FCC approval.