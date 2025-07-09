Left Menu

T-Mobile Dismantles Diversity Initiatives Amid Regulatory Pressures

T-Mobile US discontinues its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs while awaiting FCC approval on deals with US Cellular and Metronet. The move comes amid pressure from the Trump administration and is intended to help smooth the regulatory path for its pending transactions.

Updated: 09-07-2025 23:21 IST
T-Mobile Dismantles Diversity Initiatives Amid Regulatory Pressures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.

T-Mobile US has announced the termination of its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, a move made public on Wednesday. This decision aligns with efforts to gain regulatory approval for two significant deals and responds to pressure from the Trump administration.

In a letter to Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr, T-Mobile stated that the elimination of DEI-related policies was comprehensive, impacting individual roles, team structures, website content, and employee training materials.

The strategy aims to facilitate the acquisition of almost all wireless operations of United States Cellular for $4.4 billion and the formation of a joint venture with KKR to acquire Metronet. Both transactions are pending FCC approval.

