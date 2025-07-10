Left Menu

Wall Street's Bullish Resilience Amid Trade Turbulence

Wall Street indexes saw gains following Federal Reserve meeting minutes, with tech stocks, particularly Nvidia, leading the charge. Despite initial trade-related jitters, investor sentiment steadied, buoyed by expectations of imminent rate cuts and defused tariff threats. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached new highs, reflecting cautious optimism amid ongoing economic uncertainties.

Updated: 10-07-2025 01:35 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 01:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street indexes experienced an upswing on Wednesday, influenced by Federal Reserve meeting minutes that allayed fears of inflationary impacts from President Donald Trump's tariff policies. The Nasdaq, driven by Nvidia's exceptional performance, led the overall market gains. Nvidia, reaching a market valuation exceeding $4 trillion, highlighted continued investor confidence in tech stocks, driven by the artificial intelligence sector.

The Federal Reserve's disclosure from its mid-June meeting pointed towards possible interest rate cuts later in the year, minimizing the economic disruption from Trump's tariffs, deemed 'temporary or modest.' Chris Brigati of SWBC noted, however, the incongruity between expected inflation increases and anticipated rate cuts, signaling potential shifts in economic strategies focusing more on labor market conditions.

In the broader market context, stocks steadied as investors adapted to the U.S. administration's trade strategies, with negotiations anticipated to prevent further escalation. As multiple stocks, including Microsoft and Amazon, contributed to the market's strengthened position, focus now turns to upcoming jobless claims for further economic insights. Meanwhile, President Trump's latest tariff actions and trade negotiations remain closely watched by investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

