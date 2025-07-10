Left Menu

CEH Hall of Fame 2025 Report: Elevating Ethical Hacking Excellence

The CEH Hall of Fame 2025 Industry Report highlights the achievements of leading ethical hackers and the impact of CEH certification on careers and cybersecurity. Featuring inductees with outstanding exam scores and contributions, the report underscores the influence of ethical hacking on digital defense and professional growth.

The EC-Council has released the CEH Hall of Fame 2025 Industry Report, celebrating the top ethical hackers globally and analyzing the profound impact of the Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) credential on career development and industry standards.

With 100 professionals inducted into the Hall of Fame, the report emphasizes the program's success in enhancing technical skills and career opportunities. Key findings indicate 100% of respondents received increased recognition, and nearly all felt that CEH enriched their professional lives and tackled emerging digital threats.

As cybersecurity challenges evolve, EC-Council is advancing with innovative programs such as the Certified Ethical Hacker powered by AI capabilities, further bolstering the cyber defense landscape with strategic, future-focused ethical hacking education.

