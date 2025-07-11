Left Menu

Market Rallies Despite Tariff Concerns

Wall Street indexes rose amid President Trump's tariff announcements, buoyed by a positive forecast from Delta Air Lines. Delta's promising outlook boosted airline stocks, contributing to a market rally. Despite tariff concerns, investors focus on potential rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, which could mitigate inflation impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 00:10 IST
Market Rallies Despite Tariff Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street indexes climbed on Thursday as investors seemed unfazed by President Donald Trump's latest tariff declarations. Delta Air Lines led the charge with its stock jumping 12.5% following an optimistic forecast for third quarter and full-year profits, surpassing Wall Street predictions.

The positive sentiment spread across the airline sector, with United Airlines and American Airlines posting significant gains. The Dow Transportation index, viewed as an economic indicator, rose over 3%, reaching heights not seen since February. Initial jobless claims declined, adding to investor confidence amidst tariff-induced anxieties.

Despite tensions related to potential tariffs, the Federal Reserve's hints at upcoming rate cuts offer a buffer against inflationary pressures. Wall Street remains watchful as the implications of trade policies continue to unfold, with major stocks like Tesla and Nvidia keeping a steady course.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025