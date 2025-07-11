Mystery of the Eternity C: Attack in the Red Sea

The Eternity C cargo ship faced a tragic attack by Houthi militants in the Red Sea, leading to dire consequences. One crew member is presumed dead and four remain missing. The attack highlights the dangers in the region, with reports indicating four fatalities during aggressive raids that commenced Monday.

In a distressing turn of events, 21 mariners had to abandon the Liberia-flagged vessel. The rescue operation was partially successful, with 10 crew members saved. The presence of armed guards on board did not mitigate the peril they faced. The identities and fate of the rest remain uncertain, casting a pall of fear and uncertainty over the maritime community.

Cosmoship Management, overseeing the Eternity C, is diligently coordinating with multiple stakeholders to verify claims that Houthi forces aligned with Iran have detained some crew members. The company has called for assistance from nearby vessels and is committed to providing timely updates to the families affected by this maritime crisis.