Shiprocket Unveils Shunya.ai: Transforming MSME and D2C Commerce
Shiprocket introduces Shunya.ai, an AI platform for MSME and D2C commerce, supporting multilingual customer interactions, automation, and efficiency. Developed with Ultrasafe Inc., it caters specifically to Indian businesses, offering substantial time and cost savings, while leveraging GPU-powered infrastructure to maintain data sovereignty.
On Friday, Shiprocket, a key e-commerce enablement platform, announced the launch of Shunya.ai, a multimodal AI engine designed to optimize operations for MSMEs and D2C businesses in India.
Jointly developed with Ultrasafe Inc., Shunya.ai integrates voice, text, and image intelligence across nine plus Indian languages to enhance multilingual commerce experiences. This AI stack promises scalable automation and improved regional customer interactions. Shiprocket aims to reach over 100,000 MSMEs in its first year, offering marked time and cost efficiencies in cataloguing, marketing, and fulfilment.
As part of India's rapidly growing digital commerce sector, now valued at USD 1 trillion, Shunya.ai is purpose-built for the local market. It operates on Larsen & Toubro's Cloudfiniti infrastructure, ensuring data sovereignty and optimized performance. Integrated into Shiprocket's seller panel, the AI enables bilingual product listings, WhatsApp voice order automation, and more.
(With inputs from agencies.)
