Left Menu

Shiprocket Unveils Shunya.ai: Transforming MSME and D2C Commerce

Shiprocket introduces Shunya.ai, an AI platform for MSME and D2C commerce, supporting multilingual customer interactions, automation, and efficiency. Developed with Ultrasafe Inc., it caters specifically to Indian businesses, offering substantial time and cost savings, while leveraging GPU-powered infrastructure to maintain data sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 14:28 IST
Shiprocket Unveils Shunya.ai: Transforming MSME and D2C Commerce
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Shiprocket, a key e-commerce enablement platform, announced the launch of Shunya.ai, a multimodal AI engine designed to optimize operations for MSMEs and D2C businesses in India.

Jointly developed with Ultrasafe Inc., Shunya.ai integrates voice, text, and image intelligence across nine plus Indian languages to enhance multilingual commerce experiences. This AI stack promises scalable automation and improved regional customer interactions. Shiprocket aims to reach over 100,000 MSMEs in its first year, offering marked time and cost efficiencies in cataloguing, marketing, and fulfilment.

As part of India's rapidly growing digital commerce sector, now valued at USD 1 trillion, Shunya.ai is purpose-built for the local market. It operates on Larsen & Toubro's Cloudfiniti infrastructure, ensuring data sovereignty and optimized performance. Integrated into Shiprocket's seller panel, the AI enables bilingual product listings, WhatsApp voice order automation, and more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025