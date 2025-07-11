Left Menu

Iceland's Women's Football Team Faces Uphill Battle

Iceland's women's football team struggles to keep up with European peers after losing all group matches at the Women's Euros. Team captain Glodis Viggosdottir emphasized the need for strategic enhancements to compete with the best, stressing the importance of maximizing the country's limited resources for future success.

11-07-2025
Iceland's women's football team finds itself needing significant improvements to match the advancements of other European nations. This realization comes in the wake of a tough showing at the Women's Euros, where the team lost all its group stage matches, including a nail-biting 4-3 defeat to Norway.

Team captain Glodis Viggosdottir expressed disappointment over the performance, acknowledging the rapid pace of development in women's football across Europe. Despite Iceland's smaller population, she emphasizes the necessity for the team to leverage its unique strengths and resources to remain competitive.

Reflecting on the tournament, Viggosdottir acknowledged areas for improvement and stressed the importance of strategic focus. Even in the face of adversity, she remained optimistic about the future and is already looking forward to forthcoming challenges for Iceland's national team.

