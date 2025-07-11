Homegrown Solutions: The Future of India's Quantum Cybersecurity

India's cybersecurity strategy is shifting towards self-reliance as a top government official emphasizes the importance of developing home-grown technology to counter the looming challenges posed by quantum computing advances globally.

Releasing a whitepaper on Quantum Cyber Readiness, S Krishnan, Electronics and IT Secretary, highlighted the urgent need for India to invest in its cybersecurity capabilities, warning that dependence on external solutions is no longer viable in the face of potential quantum decryption threats.

The National Quantum Mission, with significant funding, aims to place India at the forefront of quantum technology, safeguarding the nation's data integrity against quantum-era cybersecurity risks.