Homegrown Solutions: The Future of India's Quantum Cybersecurity
India's cybersecurity strategy emphasizes the need for home-grown technology amid global developments in quantum computing. A government official warns of the urgency in developing domestic cybersecurity measures to counteract future threats from quantum decryption capabilities. The National Quantum Mission focuses on enhancing quantum technology with significant investment.
- Country:
- India
India's cybersecurity strategy is shifting towards self-reliance as a top government official emphasizes the importance of developing home-grown technology to counter the looming challenges posed by quantum computing advances globally.
Releasing a whitepaper on Quantum Cyber Readiness, S Krishnan, Electronics and IT Secretary, highlighted the urgent need for India to invest in its cybersecurity capabilities, warning that dependence on external solutions is no longer viable in the face of potential quantum decryption threats.
The National Quantum Mission, with significant funding, aims to place India at the forefront of quantum technology, safeguarding the nation's data integrity against quantum-era cybersecurity risks.
ALSO READ
We must unite in our fight against terrorism for our collective safety and security: Rajnath Singh at SCO meet.
Railway Ministry Revamps Train Control Operations for Safety and Efficiency
Kazakhstan Concludes Final EOSH Training Session to Strengthen Workplace Safety
Bipartisan Bill Targets AI Threats from Foreign Adversaries
Investigation Unfolds: Air India Crash Sparks Safety Overhaul