Digital India Foundation Opposes Pakistan's AI Alliance Bid

The Digital India Foundation (DIF) has objected to Pakistan's AI Technology Centre (AITeC) joining the AI Alliance Network, citing security concerns. DIF warns that Pakistan's militarized AI initiatives and lack of oversight pose risks to the network's credibility and India's national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 20:56 IST
  • India

On Friday, the Digital India Foundation, a pivotal member of the AI Alliance Network, voiced its opposition to the Pakistan AI Technology Centre's bid for membership in the alliance.

The foundation pointed to Pakistan's history of supporting terrorism and the potential for AI weaponization, raising concerns about the security and ethics of Pakistan's AI capabilities.

DIF's Arvind Gupta emphasized the threat that Pakistan's military-driven AI agenda presents to regional stability and the ethical development goals of the alliance.

