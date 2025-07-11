Digital India Foundation Opposes Pakistan's AI Alliance Bid

On Friday, the Digital India Foundation, a pivotal member of the AI Alliance Network, voiced its opposition to the Pakistan AI Technology Centre's bid for membership in the alliance.

The foundation pointed to Pakistan's history of supporting terrorism and the potential for AI weaponization, raising concerns about the security and ethics of Pakistan's AI capabilities.

DIF's Arvind Gupta emphasized the threat that Pakistan's military-driven AI agenda presents to regional stability and the ethical development goals of the alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)