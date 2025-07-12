Left Menu

U.S. Court Upholds Blacklisting of Hesai Group

A U.S. court ruled against China-based Hesai Group in a lawsuit concerning its addition to a blacklist for alleged cooperation with Beijing's military. The court found substantial evidence of Hesai contributing to China's defense base, despite the company's claims of civilian-only product use.

Updated: 12-07-2025 05:35 IST
U.S. Court Upholds Blacklisting of Hesai Group
A U.S. court has decided against Hesai Group in its lawsuit contesting its placement on a blacklist by Washington. The court found the Department of Defense's determination that Hesai aids the Chinese defense industry is backed by substantial evidence. This decision highlights concerns regarding the use of lidar technology in military applications.

Hesai's lidar sensors, which are pivotal for self-driving cars and advanced driver-assistance systems, were a focal point in the ruling. While the company claims no ties to the Chinese military and asserts that its technology is solely for civilian usage, the court upheld its listing on the blacklist.

The court clarified that contributing to China's defense industrial base can include producing technology with significant military utility, irrespective of its direct application or end-user. Both the Defense Department and Hesai Group have yet to comment on the court's decision.

