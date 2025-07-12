Left Menu

Revolutionizing Smart Living: China's Leap to Global Leadership

The Global Smart Ecosystem Summit in Guangzhou, led by Heungkong Group and Tantron Group, introduced significant innovations in the smart home industry. Highlighting breakthroughs such as a universal smart ecosystem and global collaboration, China's transition from a technological follower to a leader in smart home solutions is cemented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guangzhou | Updated: 12-07-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 12:12 IST
Revolutionizing Smart Living: China's Leap to Global Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

The Global Smart Ecosystem Summit (GSES), co-hosted by Heungkong Group and Tantron Group (TTG) in Guangzhou on July 8, 2025, marked a historic stride in the smart home sector. This event spotlighted the world's first fully interoperable multi-protocol smart ecosystem, collaborative efforts among over 20 top global brands, and the launch of the Global Smart Ecosystem Initiative, a framework supported by industry leaders. This milestone signals China's evolution from a follower to a leader in smart home innovation.

The Universal Gateway Technology introduces a solution to long-standing issues related to fragmented standards and protocol compatibility within the smart home industry. Developed by Heungkong Group, TTG, and global leaders such as V-ZUG, Gaggenau, and Panasonic, this technology enables real-time synchronization across brands and protocols like Matter, PLC, and Zigbee. Yao Minghai of TTG likened it to a 'polyglot translator', which allows seamless device operation across different platforms. Tan Jianrong of the Chinese Academy of Engineering heralded it as a transformative leap akin to the transition from feature phones to smartphones.

The Heungkong No. 1 project unveiled several pioneering integrations, such as cross-brand scenario-level device integration and AI-driven smart home services. The project's commitment to creating global standards for smart living was reiterated by industry leaders, including Mei Hing Chak, Chairwoman of Heungkong Group, who emphasized the synergy of German, Swiss, and Chinese innovations. The summit garnered global support, with endorsements and cooperative actions from notable figures like Yves Leterme and companies like V-ZUG and ASKO, setting a progressive framework for the future of smart home technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025