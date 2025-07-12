Revolutionizing Smart Living: China's Leap to Global Leadership

The Global Smart Ecosystem Summit (GSES), co-hosted by Heungkong Group and Tantron Group (TTG) in Guangzhou on July 8, 2025, marked a historic stride in the smart home sector. This event spotlighted the world's first fully interoperable multi-protocol smart ecosystem, collaborative efforts among over 20 top global brands, and the launch of the Global Smart Ecosystem Initiative, a framework supported by industry leaders. This milestone signals China's evolution from a follower to a leader in smart home innovation.

The Universal Gateway Technology introduces a solution to long-standing issues related to fragmented standards and protocol compatibility within the smart home industry. Developed by Heungkong Group, TTG, and global leaders such as V-ZUG, Gaggenau, and Panasonic, this technology enables real-time synchronization across brands and protocols like Matter, PLC, and Zigbee. Yao Minghai of TTG likened it to a 'polyglot translator', which allows seamless device operation across different platforms. Tan Jianrong of the Chinese Academy of Engineering heralded it as a transformative leap akin to the transition from feature phones to smartphones.

The Heungkong No. 1 project unveiled several pioneering integrations, such as cross-brand scenario-level device integration and AI-driven smart home services. The project's commitment to creating global standards for smart living was reiterated by industry leaders, including Mei Hing Chak, Chairwoman of Heungkong Group, who emphasized the synergy of German, Swiss, and Chinese innovations. The summit garnered global support, with endorsements and cooperative actions from notable figures like Yves Leterme and companies like V-ZUG and ASKO, setting a progressive framework for the future of smart home technology.

