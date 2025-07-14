Left Menu

Revolutionizing Service Sectors: Launch of Andhra Pradesh Drone Mart Portal

The Andhra Pradesh Drone Mart Portal, launched by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is a state initiative aimed at making drone services more accessible in agriculture, infrastructure, and disaster management. This user-friendly platform allows for certified services like pesticide spraying, crop monitoring, and enables streamlined communication with service providers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 14-07-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 21:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has unveiled the Andhra Pradesh Drone Mart Portal, a significant initiative to make drone services available to the public across various sectors including agriculture, infrastructure, and disaster management.

The newly launched portal, developed by the Andhra Pradesh Drone Corporation, facilitates access to certified drone services such as pesticide spraying, crop monitoring, land surveys, and project site inspections. This user-friendly platform aims to integrate advanced technology into key service domains.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of affordable services, particularly benefiting rural agricultural sectors. He also directed officials to continually expand the portal, adding new services to enhance user experience and support economic growth.

