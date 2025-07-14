Revolutionizing Service Sectors: Launch of Andhra Pradesh Drone Mart Portal

In a groundbreaking move, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has unveiled the Andhra Pradesh Drone Mart Portal, a significant initiative to make drone services available to the public across various sectors including agriculture, infrastructure, and disaster management.

The newly launched portal, developed by the Andhra Pradesh Drone Corporation, facilitates access to certified drone services such as pesticide spraying, crop monitoring, land surveys, and project site inspections. This user-friendly platform aims to integrate advanced technology into key service domains.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of affordable services, particularly benefiting rural agricultural sectors. He also directed officials to continually expand the portal, adding new services to enhance user experience and support economic growth.