Startup Surge: India's Journey from 350 to 1.75 Lakh in a Decade

Union Minister Jitendra Singh spotlighted the rapid expansion of India's startup ecosystem, with a leap from a mere 350 startups a decade ago to a staggering 1.75 lakh today. This boom has created 17.56 lakh jobs, surpassing many government recruitment initiatives.

In his address, Singh urged students to transition from job seekers to job creators, taking advantage of various available startup schemes. The creation of the Rs 1 lakh crore National Research Foundation is seen as a significant step to entice private sector investment in research and bolster the nation's R&D infrastructure.

Singh also praised recent reforms that grant vice-chancellors the authority to approve large global tenders, thereby facilitating the swift procurement of advanced research tools and infrastructure. Such initiatives, he noted, are crucial for accelerating scientific progress and fortifying India's standing as a global leader in innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)