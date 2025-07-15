Left Menu

Shukla enhanced India's pride, renewed confidence among scientists: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday congratulated group captain Subhanshu Shukla on his successful return to Earth after a journey to the International Space Station ISS.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday congratulated group captain Subhanshu Shukla on his successful return to Earth after a journey to the International Space Station (ISS). The Union home minister said Shukla has scripted an ''episode of triumph'' that has not only enhanced the country's pride, but also renewed the confidence among Indian astronauts and scientists about their genius and grit.

The Dragon 'Grace' spacecraft carrying Shukla and three other astronauts made a splashdown off San Diego coast in southern California on Tuesday, capping a 20-day space travel of which 18 days were spent at the ISS.

''My heartiest congratulations to Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla on his successful return to Earth after a journey to the International Space Station. Driven by the sheer quest for greatness of Bharat, he has scripted an episode of triumph that has not only enhanced our pride but also renewed the confidence among Indian astronauts and scientists about their genius and grit,'' Shah wrote on 'X'.

The home minister said the knowledge and experience acquired in this journey will be crucial for India in the future space missions.

