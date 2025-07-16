Easy Money, Heavy Cost: Israel's Urgent Anti-Spy Campaign Against Iran

In a bold move, Israel has launched a campaign to dissuade its citizens from falling prey to Iranian espionage recruitment efforts. The nationwide campaign, titled 'Easy Money, Heavy Cost,' is a direct response to an uptick in Iranian attempts to enlist Israeli spies.

The initiative is spearheaded by Israel's Security Agency, Shin Bet, and the National Public Diplomacy Directorate, utilizing radio, internet, and social media to broadcast the warning. The campaign cautions that the financial allure of espionage doesn't outweigh the severe repercussions, including lengthy prison terms.

In recent times, the Shin Bet disclosed that over 25 Israeli citizens have been drawn into espionage activities for Iran, leading to over 35 indictments. The campaign aims to curb these tactics as Iran continues its efforts post-conflict with Israel, where espionage remains a significant national security concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)