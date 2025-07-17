Left Menu

Ocado Sees Promising Horizons with Kroger's E-Commerce Expansion

Ocado is optimistic about its partnership with Kroger, a major U.S. grocery firm, in expanding e-commerce operations despite recent leadership changes. With only eight of the planned twenty automated warehouses operational, the future holds significant growth opportunities. Ocado's CEO highlighted continued collaboration and commitment to the partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 16:26 IST
Ocado Sees Promising Horizons with Kroger's E-Commerce Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ocado, a leading British online supermarket and tech enterprise, remains optimistic about its partnership with U.S. grocery giant Kroger, despite recent management changes. Ocado's CEO, Tim Steiner, expressed confidence in Kroger's ambition to expand their e-commerce reach.

In 2018, Ocado and Kroger had reached a landmark deal to construct robotic warehouses, aiming to enhance Kroger's delivery operations in the United States. Although the agreement targeted 20 fulfillment centers, only eight are currently functional, with two more expected by early fiscal year 2025-26.

Steiner, having discussed the expansion plans with Kroger's interim CEO Ron Sargent and Chief Digital Officer Yael Cosset, emphasized the significant opportunity the U.S. market represents. Despite the promising discussions, a timeline for reaching the 20-site goal remains undetermined, and potential changes to deal exclusivity remain undisclosed.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025