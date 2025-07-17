Ocado Sees Promising Horizons with Kroger's E-Commerce Expansion
Ocado is optimistic about its partnership with Kroger, a major U.S. grocery firm, in expanding e-commerce operations despite recent leadership changes. With only eight of the planned twenty automated warehouses operational, the future holds significant growth opportunities. Ocado's CEO highlighted continued collaboration and commitment to the partnership.
Ocado, a leading British online supermarket and tech enterprise, remains optimistic about its partnership with U.S. grocery giant Kroger, despite recent management changes. Ocado's CEO, Tim Steiner, expressed confidence in Kroger's ambition to expand their e-commerce reach.
In 2018, Ocado and Kroger had reached a landmark deal to construct robotic warehouses, aiming to enhance Kroger's delivery operations in the United States. Although the agreement targeted 20 fulfillment centers, only eight are currently functional, with two more expected by early fiscal year 2025-26.
Steiner, having discussed the expansion plans with Kroger's interim CEO Ron Sargent and Chief Digital Officer Yael Cosset, emphasized the significant opportunity the U.S. market represents. Despite the promising discussions, a timeline for reaching the 20-site goal remains undetermined, and potential changes to deal exclusivity remain undisclosed.
ALSO READ
IKS Health Announces Transformational Partnership with Western Washington Medical Group through Strategic Investment in Managed Service Organization
EAM Jaishankar, US Energy Secretary discuss opportunities for India-US energy partnership
UN Partnership Backs Human Rights Institutions Amid Global Democratic Crisis
80% of India's top nonprofit unicorns grow faster with govt partnerships: Report
India and Ghana Forge Comprehensive Partnership for Development