Bridging Linguistic Divides: AI Solutions in India's Media Landscape

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is taking significant strides to eliminate linguistic barriers in India by leveraging AI solutions. This initiative aims to ensure information is accessible in all of India's languages.

On Thursday, Sanjay Jaju, the Information and Broadcasting Secretary, convened with various tech incubators and startups at the T-Hub in Hyderabad. The meeting drew participation from T-Hub officials, startups, and representatives from prominent institutions such as IIT Hyderabad and Centres of Excellence at NITs.

Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a 'creator economy', the Ministry has introduced the WaveX Startup Accelerator Platform under its WAVES initiative. This platform supports innovative developments in media and language technology sectors through challenges like 'Kalaa Setu' and 'Bhasha Setu'. Startups are encouraged to register for these challenges at the official WaveX website in a bid to create scalable solutions that celebrate India's linguistic and cultural diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)