Left Menu

Bridging Linguistic Divides: AI Solutions in India's Media Landscape

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is implementing AI solutions to address linguistic barriers across India. Secretary Sanjay Jaju announced initiatives like WaveX Startup Accelerator, 'Kalaa Setu', and 'Bhasha Setu' to foster innovation through startup participation, aiming to reflect India's cultural and linguistic diversity in technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-07-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 21:31 IST
Bridging Linguistic Divides: AI Solutions in India's Media Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is taking significant strides to eliminate linguistic barriers in India by leveraging AI solutions. This initiative aims to ensure information is accessible in all of India's languages.

On Thursday, Sanjay Jaju, the Information and Broadcasting Secretary, convened with various tech incubators and startups at the T-Hub in Hyderabad. The meeting drew participation from T-Hub officials, startups, and representatives from prominent institutions such as IIT Hyderabad and Centres of Excellence at NITs.

Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a 'creator economy', the Ministry has introduced the WaveX Startup Accelerator Platform under its WAVES initiative. This platform supports innovative developments in media and language technology sectors through challenges like 'Kalaa Setu' and 'Bhasha Setu'. Startups are encouraged to register for these challenges at the official WaveX website in a bid to create scalable solutions that celebrate India's linguistic and cultural diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025