Left Menu

Record-Breaking Martian Meteorite Sale Captivates Collectors

A 54-pound Martian meteorite, the largest ever found on Earth, sold for $5.3 million at Sotheby's. The meteorite, discovered in the Sahara Desert in 2023, is known as NWA 16788. The auction sparked intense bidding, highlighting the rarity and significance of this extraordinary extraterrestrial find.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 21:51 IST
Record-Breaking Martian Meteorite Sale Captivates Collectors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Martian meteorite weighing 54 pounds has set a new auction record, selling for $5.3 million at Sotheby's. This exceptional piece known as NWA 16788 is the largest specimen of Mars origin discovered on Earth.

The auction, which took place on Wednesday, ignited a competitive bidding war between online and phone bidders. Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby's vice-chairman, emphasized the meteorite's significance as a fragment from the Martian surface.

Discovered in Niger's Agadez region by a meteorite hunter, NWA 16788's journey to Earth began with a cosmic event over 5 million years ago. It stands as a testament to the wonders of space and human curiosity in uncovering such rare treasures.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025