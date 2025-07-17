Record-Breaking Martian Meteorite Sale Captivates Collectors
A 54-pound Martian meteorite, the largest ever found on Earth, sold for $5.3 million at Sotheby's. The meteorite, discovered in the Sahara Desert in 2023, is known as NWA 16788. The auction sparked intense bidding, highlighting the rarity and significance of this extraordinary extraterrestrial find.
A Martian meteorite weighing 54 pounds has set a new auction record, selling for $5.3 million at Sotheby's. This exceptional piece known as NWA 16788 is the largest specimen of Mars origin discovered on Earth.
The auction, which took place on Wednesday, ignited a competitive bidding war between online and phone bidders. Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby's vice-chairman, emphasized the meteorite's significance as a fragment from the Martian surface.
Discovered in Niger's Agadez region by a meteorite hunter, NWA 16788's journey to Earth began with a cosmic event over 5 million years ago. It stands as a testament to the wonders of space and human curiosity in uncovering such rare treasures.
