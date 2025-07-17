Record-Breaking Martian Meteorite Sale Captivates Collectors

A Martian meteorite weighing 54 pounds has set a new auction record, selling for $5.3 million at Sotheby's. This exceptional piece known as NWA 16788 is the largest specimen of Mars origin discovered on Earth.

The auction, which took place on Wednesday, ignited a competitive bidding war between online and phone bidders. Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby's vice-chairman, emphasized the meteorite's significance as a fragment from the Martian surface.

Discovered in Niger's Agadez region by a meteorite hunter, NWA 16788's journey to Earth began with a cosmic event over 5 million years ago. It stands as a testament to the wonders of space and human curiosity in uncovering such rare treasures.