BEML Secures Rs 157.33 Crore Order for PAT Bulldozers

BEML Ltd, a prominent public sector enterprise, has secured a significant Rs 157.33 crore order from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of 79 units of its leading Power Angling & Tilting (PAT) Bulldozers.

Renowned for delivering durable machinery suited for harsh environments, BEML continues to be instrumental in aiding critical infrastructure and snow-clearing tasks along India's borders. The latest order underscores the company's pivotal role in these operations.

This order follows the company's success in fulfilling a previous contract for 66 bulldozers ahead of schedule, showcasing BEML's dedication to quality and punctual delivery. With cutting-edge R&D and production capabilities in Bengaluru, Mysuru, and KGF, BEML bolsters India's defence manufacturing self-reliance by producing its PAT Bulldozer entirely indigenously.