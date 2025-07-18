Singapore Battles Cyber Threats from Alleged China-Linked Group

Singapore has announced its tactical response to a series of cyberattacks on its critical infrastructure by espionage group UNC3886. Experts allege the group has ties to China, posing a significant threat to national security, according to Singapore's Coordinating Minister for National Security, K. Shanmugam.

The minister did not disclose specifics about the attacks or potential consequences, citing security concerns. Cybersecurity company Mandiant, owned by Google, identifies UNC3886 as a 'China-nexus espionage group' targeting defense, technology, and telecommunications sectors in the U.S. and Asia, including Singapore.

China consistently denies accusations of conducting cyber espionage, claiming itself to be a victim of such activities. Meanwhile, reports indicate Taiwan's semiconductor industry also faced similar cyber threats. The alleged attacks highlight ongoing concerns over cybersecurity in key sectors like energy, communication, and public services in Singapore and beyond.