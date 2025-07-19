India Races Ahead with Electronics and Semiconductor Prowess
India's electronics exports have surged beyond USD 40 billion in the last 11 years, representing significant growth in production and exports driven by government initiatives. Noteworthy advancements include the progress in the bullet train project and the upcoming manufacture of India's first commercial semiconductor chip.
India's electronics sector is witnessing unprecedented growth, with exports surpassing USD 40 billion, marking an eight-fold increase in the last 11 years, according to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Domestic electronics production has also grown sixfold.
Speaking at the IIT Hyderabad Convocation, Vaishnaw highlighted the advancement of India's inaugural bullet train project, expected to launch by late 2027. He announced that India's first Made in India semiconductor chip will be commercially manufactured this year, underscoring India's potential to become a top semiconductor nation.
Attributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, these accomplishments include a rapid telecom sector advancement featuring over 90,000 4G telecom installations and 100 5G labs. The government's commitment to nurturing semiconductor talent involves distributing EDA tools to 340 educational institutions and startups.
