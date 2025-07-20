Tamil Nadu Launches Deep-Tech Hub to Drive Innovation

Tamil Nadu has made a significant stride in deep-tech innovation with the inauguration of the Technology Transfer Facilitation Centre, aiming to propel the state to international competitiveness. Launched at Anna University, Chennai, the center addresses gaps between academia and industry, fostering innovation and commercialization.

The state-funded initiative tackles challenges such as regulatory barriers and market fragmentation, positioning itself as a catalyst for growth in cutting-edge fields like Artificial Intelligence, semiconductors, biotechnology, and clean energy. State Minister for Information Technology, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, emphasized the center's role in bridging these systemic gaps.

Intended to serve as a central platform for technology commercialization and global partnerships, the center will offer structured funding, mentorship, and training for startups and MSMEs. It will also support joint projects and consulting that align with industry needs, thus promoting scientific advancements and benefiting the local economy.

