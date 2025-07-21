Vertex Global Services to Transform Indian BPO Sector with AI Training

Vertex Global Services, a leading business process management firm based in New York, unveiled an ambitious plan to enhance AI skills among Indian professionals. The firm aims to train over 8,000 individuals in India on AI-specific skills over the next three years, significantly boosting its in-house capabilities.

The company's new VAssist tool is at the forefront of this transformation, set to revolutionize contact center processes by facilitating data-driven customer experience analytics. VAssist will enable the workforce to provide enhanced customer service by transitioning from conventional methods to advanced technology solutions.

As the Indian BPO sector undergoes rapid transformation, Vertex Global Services leads the charge with this forward-thinking initiative. Projected growth in the sector from USD 139.35 billion in 2025 to USD 280 billion by 2033 underscores the importance of integrating advanced technologies and AI.

