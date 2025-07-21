Left Menu

Vertex Global Services to Transform Indian BPO Sector with AI Training

Vertex Global Services plans to train over 8,000 professionals in India on AI-specific skills over the next three years, leveraging their new VAssist tool. The initiative aims to revolutionize customer experience in BPO by integrating advanced technologies and is expected to significantly impact the sector's growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 15:29 IST
Vertex Global Services to Transform Indian BPO Sector with AI Training
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vertex Global Services, a leading business process management firm based in New York, unveiled an ambitious plan to enhance AI skills among Indian professionals. The firm aims to train over 8,000 individuals in India on AI-specific skills over the next three years, significantly boosting its in-house capabilities.

The company's new VAssist tool is at the forefront of this transformation, set to revolutionize contact center processes by facilitating data-driven customer experience analytics. VAssist will enable the workforce to provide enhanced customer service by transitioning from conventional methods to advanced technology solutions.

As the Indian BPO sector undergoes rapid transformation, Vertex Global Services leads the charge with this forward-thinking initiative. Projected growth in the sector from USD 139.35 billion in 2025 to USD 280 billion by 2033 underscores the importance of integrating advanced technologies and AI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025