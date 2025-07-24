Left Menu

Comviva Appoints Industry Veteran Manish Agrawal as President

Comviva, a subsidiary of Tech Mahindra, has appointed Manish Agrawal as its new President and Chief Operating Officer, effective July 1, 2025. Agrawal, with over 30 years of industry experience, will focus on technology transformation and enhancing synergy across functions to drive growth.

Digital solutions leader Comviva, a subsidiary of Tech Mahindra, announced the appointment of Manish Agrawal as the new President and Chief Operating Officer. The appointment becomes effective on July 1, 2025, marking a significant leadership change for the company.

Agrawal will be responsible for steering all product units at Comviva, with a core emphasis on technology transformation. His mandate includes integrating artificial intelligence and next-generation technologies, along with fostering cross-functional synergies to spur business growth, according to the company's statement.

Bringing over three decades of experience from the telecom, manufacturing, and BFSI sectors, Agrawal most recently held the position of Global Practice Head – Telecom at Tech Mahindra. He will report directly to Comviva CEO Rajesh Chandiramani.

