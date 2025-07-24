Ather Energy Powers Ahead with 400 Fast Charging Points in Maharashtra

Ather Energy, a notable two-wheeler electric vehicle manufacturer, reported on Thursday that they've surpassed 400 Grid fast charging stations throughout Maharashtra.

This expanding network operationalizes charging infrastructure in 35 key cities, such as Mumbai, Nashik, Pune, and Nagpur, fortifying EV adoption with easily accessible charging points.

Ather's Chief Business Officer, Ravneet Singh Phokela, emphasized that this development ensures riders can locate charging stations when needed, supporting an uninterrupted EV ownership experience as Ather's retail presence broadens.

Additionally, Ather Energy has supplemented its Grid network with 220 fast charging points leveraging the LECCS (Light Electric Combined Charging System) standard. Partnerships with entities like HPCL and EV Dock are strategies to propel a robust recharge system throughout Maharashtra and beyond.

Today, Ather boasts over 3300+ fast charging points nationwide, setting benchmarks in the electric vehicle infrastructure landscape.

