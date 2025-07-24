Left Menu

Ather Energy Powers Ahead with 400 Fast Charging Points in Maharashtra

Ather Energy announces a milestone achievement of 400 Grid fast charging points across Maharashtra. As their charging network spans 35 cities, they are enhancing coverage to improve electric vehicle ownership beyond just major cities. Partnerships with organizations like HPCL and EV Dock further push widespread charger deployment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-07-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 13:17 IST
Ather Energy Powers Ahead with 400 Fast Charging Points in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ather Energy, a notable two-wheeler electric vehicle manufacturer, reported on Thursday that they've surpassed 400 Grid fast charging stations throughout Maharashtra.

This expanding network operationalizes charging infrastructure in 35 key cities, such as Mumbai, Nashik, Pune, and Nagpur, fortifying EV adoption with easily accessible charging points.

Ather's Chief Business Officer, Ravneet Singh Phokela, emphasized that this development ensures riders can locate charging stations when needed, supporting an uninterrupted EV ownership experience as Ather's retail presence broadens.

Additionally, Ather Energy has supplemented its Grid network with 220 fast charging points leveraging the LECCS (Light Electric Combined Charging System) standard. Partnerships with entities like HPCL and EV Dock are strategies to propel a robust recharge system throughout Maharashtra and beyond.

Today, Ather boasts over 3300+ fast charging points nationwide, setting benchmarks in the electric vehicle infrastructure landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
2
Ministry of Steel to Hold Open House on SIMS, QCOs & NOCs for Steel Imports

Ministry of Steel to Hold Open House on SIMS, QCOs & NOCs for Steel Imports

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in policymaking: When and how governments should use algorithmic insight

False Certainty? AI chatbots act confident even when clueless

From tweets to trends: How LLMs are shaping public health intelligence from digital traces

Digital propaganda threatens cognitive freedom in today's hyperconnected world

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025