Ather Energy Powers Ahead with 400 Fast Charging Points in Maharashtra
Ather Energy announces a milestone achievement of 400 Grid fast charging points across Maharashtra. As their charging network spans 35 cities, they are enhancing coverage to improve electric vehicle ownership beyond just major cities. Partnerships with organizations like HPCL and EV Dock further push widespread charger deployment.
- Country:
- India
Ather Energy, a notable two-wheeler electric vehicle manufacturer, reported on Thursday that they've surpassed 400 Grid fast charging stations throughout Maharashtra.
This expanding network operationalizes charging infrastructure in 35 key cities, such as Mumbai, Nashik, Pune, and Nagpur, fortifying EV adoption with easily accessible charging points.
Ather's Chief Business Officer, Ravneet Singh Phokela, emphasized that this development ensures riders can locate charging stations when needed, supporting an uninterrupted EV ownership experience as Ather's retail presence broadens.
Additionally, Ather Energy has supplemented its Grid network with 220 fast charging points leveraging the LECCS (Light Electric Combined Charging System) standard. Partnerships with entities like HPCL and EV Dock are strategies to propel a robust recharge system throughout Maharashtra and beyond.
Today, Ather boasts over 3300+ fast charging points nationwide, setting benchmarks in the electric vehicle infrastructure landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Language Row: Politicians Criticize BJP's 'Divisive' Strategies
Sharad Pawar Advocates Swift Resolution for Protesting Teachers in Maharashtra
Maharashtra elections were rigged, they want to repeat it in Bihar which we will not allow: Rahul Gandhi in Patna.
Such conduct does not send right message: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Shiv Sena legislator slapping MLA hostel canteen employee.
Policeman Turned Motorcycle Thief Arrested in Maharashtra