Tesla Outshines Rivals in China's Assisted Driving Test

Tesla, led by billionaire Elon Musk, surpassed competitors BYD, Xiaomi, and Huawei in a Chinese test of advanced driving technology. Out of 36 models, Tesla's Model 3 and Model X showed superior performance on Chinese highways, despite challenges related to data export restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 16:32 IST
Elon Musk

Tesla has once again demonstrated its prowess in the automotive industry by outperforming key Chinese competitors, including BYD, Xiaomi, and Huawei, in a recent test of advanced driving technologies. This test, conducted by TikTok owner Bytedance's auto unit Dcar alongside state television CCTV, evaluated the Level 2 advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) of more than 20 electric vehicle brands across various risk-laden highway and urban scenarios.

Despite facing constraints related to data export laws, Tesla's Model 3 and Model X excelled, performing successfully in five out of six scenarios, according to the published results. In contrast, BYD's Denza Z9GT and Huawei-backed Aito M9 failed in three scenarios, while Xiaomi's SU7 succeeded in just one. The test results have gained significant attention on Chinese social media, sparking discussions about the capabilities of domestic versus international brands.

As Tesla navigates legal and export challenges to train its AI software in China, domestic manufacturers are urged to address the gap in autonomous driving capabilities. The situation is compounded by rising safety concerns and regulatory scrutiny following accidents caused by misused driving assistance features. Tesla continues to innovate with a camera and AI-driven technology approach, contrasting with local competitors who adopt lidar for enhanced performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

