ISRO's Ambitious Space Plans: Tripling Satellites by 2026
ISRO Chairman V Narayanan discussed plans to nearly triple India's satellites within three years, aiming for 2040 space technology parity. Twelve launch missions are set for this year, including NISAR on July 30. India also plans its own space station by 2035, aligning with new business opportunities.
ISRO Chairman V Narayanan has announced an ambitious plan for India to nearly triple its number of satellites in space from the current 55 within the next three years. This statement was made during the GP Birla Memorial Lecture addressing the accomplishments and future of India's space program.
In his address, Narayanan emphasized that by 2040, India aims to achieve parity in space technology and infrastructure with leading global nations. He revealed that ISRO has lined up twelve launch vehicle missions for this year, including the scheduled launch of the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) by India's GSLV F16 on July 30.
Furthermore, Narayanan noted progress towards India's own space station, with the first module expected in orbit by 2028 and a full station planned by 2035. He also highlighted that ISRO is shifting from a service-oriented model to capitalizing on business opportunities in the space sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
