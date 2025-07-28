Left Menu

From Dewas to Dominance: The Rise of Akash Joshi and IMAST 360

Akash Joshi, Co-Founder of IMAST Operations Pvt. Ltd., transitioned from Dewas, Madhya Pradesh to national acclaim, earning the National Prestige Award for his innovative SaaS platform, IMAST 360. This robust solution supports sales and distribution, creating over 1,000 jobs and transforming digital business operations in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 28-07-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 10:45 IST
Akash Joshi
  • Country:
  • India

Akash Joshi, co-founder of IMAST Operations Pvt. Ltd., has taken an inspiring journey from Dewas, Madhya Pradesh to national recognition. Known for his transformative SaaS platform, IMAST 360, he recently received the National Prestige Award from actress Isha Deol, spotlighting his contributions to the tech ecosystem.

IMAST 360 stands out as a comprehensive platform integrating sales force automation, distribution management, and more, serving notable clients like Tata and Raymond. With headquarters in Indore, the company has grown significantly, providing over 1,000 jobs nationwide and bolstering digital transformation across industries.

As IMAST sets its sights on international markets, Joshi continues to be a beacon of innovation and leadership in Indian entrepreneurship, proving that significant achievements can arise from small towns without relying on Silicon Valley connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

