Left Menu

ProtoQuik Launchpad: Empowering Robotics Startups in India's Innovation Ecosystem

iCreate's ProtoQuik Launchpad successfully concluded its first cohort, supporting early-stage robotics startups through a 30-day technology refinement initiative. Selected startups, addressing real-world challenges such as pollution control and industrial automation, received mentorship and prototyping support. Future cohorts will focus on areas like Mobility and Climate Tech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 31-07-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 17:47 IST
ProtoQuik Launchpad: Empowering Robotics Startups in India's Innovation Ecosystem
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ahmedabad witnessed the successful conclusion of iCreate's inaugural ProtoQuik Launchpad cohort on July 31, 2025. As India's premier deep-tech startup incubator, iCreate designed this 30-day initiative to assist robotics innovations in overcoming critical developmental challenges. ProtoQuik aims to support startups during the 'valley of death' phase, providing comprehensive mentorship and support.

The programme, which received over 100 applications from varied regions, selected nine promising robotics startups through a rigorous process. These startups tackled pressing issues, such as fire-fighting drones and underwater inspection systems, benefiting from iCreate's facilities, expert guidance, and prototyping support.

Highlighting this milestone, iCreate's CEO Avinash Punekar emphasized the impact of deep tech entrepreneurship. The initiative also included Demo Day, where successful startups were evaluated for further funding. iCreate continues to foster an entrepreneurial ecosystem by announcing partnerships, including one with Startupbootcamp India focusing on energy transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025