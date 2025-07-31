ProtoQuik Launchpad: Empowering Robotics Startups in India's Innovation Ecosystem

Ahmedabad witnessed the successful conclusion of iCreate's inaugural ProtoQuik Launchpad cohort on July 31, 2025. As India's premier deep-tech startup incubator, iCreate designed this 30-day initiative to assist robotics innovations in overcoming critical developmental challenges. ProtoQuik aims to support startups during the 'valley of death' phase, providing comprehensive mentorship and support.

The programme, which received over 100 applications from varied regions, selected nine promising robotics startups through a rigorous process. These startups tackled pressing issues, such as fire-fighting drones and underwater inspection systems, benefiting from iCreate's facilities, expert guidance, and prototyping support.

Highlighting this milestone, iCreate's CEO Avinash Punekar emphasized the impact of deep tech entrepreneurship. The initiative also included Demo Day, where successful startups were evaluated for further funding. iCreate continues to foster an entrepreneurial ecosystem by announcing partnerships, including one with Startupbootcamp India focusing on energy transition.

