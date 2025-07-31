AI-Powered Boom: Big Tech's Billion-Dollar Bet

In a bold move, major tech firms Microsoft, Meta, and Alphabet are ramping up their investments in artificial intelligence, betting that this will drive future growth and revenue. During the April-June quarter, AI played a pivotal role in boosting demand across internet search, digital advertising, and cloud computing.

The optimism is fuelled by investors' confidence in tech giants' ability to navigate capacity challenges and sustain AI demand momentum. Surprisingly, despite the high expenses, AI's role as a primary growth engine is becoming evident, promising significant returns in the tech sector.

Meanwhile, the ongoing AI investment wave brings hope for companies like Amazon.com, predicting a buffer against economic uncertainties affecting other industries. As AI development surges, the tech stalwarts collectively known as the 'Magnificent Seven' are keen to capitalize on this momentum, with Microsoft and Meta achieving significant market value growth.

