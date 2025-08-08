Left Menu

Ghana's Online Battleground: Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill Sparks Controversy

Ghana's proposed anti-LGBTQ+ bill aims to criminalize LGBTQ+ content online, affecting creators like Giselle, a trans woman with over 375,000 TikTok followers. Activists fear the bill could penalize LGBTQ+ support groups and social media platforms. The controversial legislation reflects a broader decline in global rights protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 17:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ghana's proposed anti-LGBTQ+ bill raises concerns among creators like Giselle, a trans woman with a significant online following, who fears prosecution for her content. The law seeks to criminalize online pro-LGBTQ+ posts, potentially deterring activism and community support. Activists criticize the legislation for being a step backward in human rights.

The bill, aiming to strengthen colonial-era laws against same-sex relations, additionally threatens online platforms with legal responsibility. Social media giants like Meta and TikTok have yet to respond to the potential ramifications. Critics argue this reflects a global trend of eroding LGBTQ+ rights, warning against complacency.

LGBTQ+ organizations in Ghana use social media to offer essential services, such as healthcare and counseling, which may be jeopardized if the bill passes. Despite these risks, creators like Giselle remain determined to share their stories, even if it means considering relocation to continue their advocacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

