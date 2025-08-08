Ghana's Online Battleground: Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill Sparks Controversy

Ghana's proposed anti-LGBTQ+ bill raises concerns among creators like Giselle, a trans woman with a significant online following, who fears prosecution for her content. The law seeks to criminalize online pro-LGBTQ+ posts, potentially deterring activism and community support. Activists criticize the legislation for being a step backward in human rights.

The bill, aiming to strengthen colonial-era laws against same-sex relations, additionally threatens online platforms with legal responsibility. Social media giants like Meta and TikTok have yet to respond to the potential ramifications. Critics argue this reflects a global trend of eroding LGBTQ+ rights, warning against complacency.

LGBTQ+ organizations in Ghana use social media to offer essential services, such as healthcare and counseling, which may be jeopardized if the bill passes. Despite these risks, creators like Giselle remain determined to share their stories, even if it means considering relocation to continue their advocacy.

