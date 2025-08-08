China's Crackdown on Stablecoin Research: A Strategic Shift?

China's regulatory authorities have directed major domestic brokers to cease the publication of research materials endorsing stablecoins, in a strategic move to control a burgeoning interest in digital currencies despite existing trading prohibitions. This development emerged from sources close to the matter.

Despite a comprehensive ban on crypto trading on the mainland, Chinese investors have shown keen interest in stablecoin and digital assets, sparked by Hong Kong's legislative advancements in May. Consequently, regulators issued guidance discouraging any public commentary or analysis related to stablecoins, sources from leading brokerages revealed.

Amid escalating dialogue about stablecoins, China's financial policymakers have publicly acknowledged the substantial challenges digital currencies pose. This new regulatory stance, marked by meetings among local officials, may herald a significant shift in China's approach to managing the burgeoning crypto landscape.

