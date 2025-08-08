DRDO's Mission Mode: Pioneering Defence Innovations

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been reported to prioritise mission-mode projects rather than pilot projects for developing cutting-edge weapons systems for the Indian armed forces. This was disclosed by the government to the Lok Sabha on Friday, dispelling assumptions that the DRDO conducted projects under the pilot category.

In a parliamentary response, Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, highlighted that DRDO, through its Technology Development Fund (TDF), has sanctioned 81 projects worth Rs 343.90 crore to various industries. Of these, 30 technologies have been successfully developed. The TDF scheme is designed to support private industries, MSMEs, startups, and academics in creating advanced defence technologies.

The DRDO also announced the transfer of dual-use technology to industries, with 637 Licensing Agreements signed to benefit society. Furthermore, the National Education Policy emphasizes the role of the National Cadet Corps in fostering national security awareness among students.

(With inputs from agencies.)