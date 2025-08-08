Left Menu

DRDO's Mission Mode: Pioneering Defence Innovations

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) focuses on mission-mode projects to deliver advanced weapon systems to India's armed forces, moving away from 'pilot projects.' With significant contributions to defence technologies through the Technology Development Fund, DRDO aids in technological advancements and civilian innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:40 IST
DRDO's Mission Mode: Pioneering Defence Innovations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been reported to prioritise mission-mode projects rather than pilot projects for developing cutting-edge weapons systems for the Indian armed forces. This was disclosed by the government to the Lok Sabha on Friday, dispelling assumptions that the DRDO conducted projects under the pilot category.

In a parliamentary response, Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, highlighted that DRDO, through its Technology Development Fund (TDF), has sanctioned 81 projects worth Rs 343.90 crore to various industries. Of these, 30 technologies have been successfully developed. The TDF scheme is designed to support private industries, MSMEs, startups, and academics in creating advanced defence technologies.

The DRDO also announced the transfer of dual-use technology to industries, with 637 Licensing Agreements signed to benefit society. Furthermore, the National Education Policy emphasizes the role of the National Cadet Corps in fostering national security awareness among students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025