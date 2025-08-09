Funding Cuts Amid Rising Crime Concerns: FEMA Trims D.C. Security Grant
The Trump administration plans to significantly reduce security funding for Washington, D.C. by $20 million, marking a 44% reduction. Despite this, President Trump claims that crime in the U.S. capital is out of control. The funding cuts also impact other major cities like Chicago and New York.
The Trump administration plans to slash security funding for Washington, D.C., according to a grant notice. This development comes as President Donald Trump declares that crime in the U.S. capital is 'totally out of control.'
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced the cut in funding, reducing D.C.'s budget to $25.2 million, a 44% decrease from the previous year. The Department of Homeland Security, overseeing FEMA, stated that the funding cut aims to align with the 'current threat landscape,' indicating a shift from large-scale threats to smaller, more vulnerable urban targets.
D.C. faces the largest funding reduction among major cities such as Chicago, New York City, and Los Angeles. Regional officials have previously utilized these funds for emergency preparedness, including hazmat training and communication infrastructure. The ultimate impact on D.C.'s security budget remains uncertain, but the cuts coincide with Trump's directive to increase federal police presence in response to incidents like the recent attack on staffer Edward Coristine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
