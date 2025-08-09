Left Menu

Funding Cuts Amid Rising Crime Concerns: FEMA Trims D.C. Security Grant

The Trump administration plans to significantly reduce security funding for Washington, D.C. by $20 million, marking a 44% reduction. Despite this, President Trump claims that crime in the U.S. capital is out of control. The funding cuts also impact other major cities like Chicago and New York.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2025 02:50 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 02:50 IST
Funding Cuts Amid Rising Crime Concerns: FEMA Trims D.C. Security Grant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration plans to slash security funding for Washington, D.C., according to a grant notice. This development comes as President Donald Trump declares that crime in the U.S. capital is 'totally out of control.'

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced the cut in funding, reducing D.C.'s budget to $25.2 million, a 44% decrease from the previous year. The Department of Homeland Security, overseeing FEMA, stated that the funding cut aims to align with the 'current threat landscape,' indicating a shift from large-scale threats to smaller, more vulnerable urban targets.

D.C. faces the largest funding reduction among major cities such as Chicago, New York City, and Los Angeles. Regional officials have previously utilized these funds for emergency preparedness, including hazmat training and communication infrastructure. The ultimate impact on D.C.'s security budget remains uncertain, but the cuts coincide with Trump's directive to increase federal police presence in response to incidents like the recent attack on staffer Edward Coristine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025