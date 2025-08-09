Left Menu

MSI Celebrates Anniversary Month with Exciting Deals and Offers

MSI, renowned for its gaming and business laptops, is celebrating its anniversary month with special deals throughout August. Coinciding with India's Freedom Sale, Rakhi, and Onam, MSI's offers span various channels, allowing customers nationwide to upgrade their tech with premium, performance-driven solutions at attractive prices.

MSI Celebrates Anniversary Month with Exciting Deals and Offers
MSI, a leader in computing technology, is marking its anniversary month in August with a series of enticing offers. This celebration aligns with India's Freedom Sale, Rakhi festivities, and the Onam festival, providing consumers with the opportunity to enhance their tech setups with sophisticated MSI products offered at reduced prices.

The campaign, running from August 1st to 31st, spans across e-commerce platforms, MSI brand stores, and authorized retailers, making cutting-edge technology accessible nationwide. Exclusive deals from Flipkart, Croma collaborations, and premium bundles with Amazon gift cards are part of the celebration.

James Sung, NB Sales Director at MSI, highlighted India's strategic importance and the customer-centric approach of aligning offers with cultural milestones. The campaign underscores MSI's commitment to delivering meaningful value, whether it's for academic, gaming, or gifting purposes during this festive season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

