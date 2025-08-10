Indian Coast Guard Eyes the Future: Surveillance Revamp Amid Maritime Challenges
The Indian Coast Guard is advancing its capabilities by inducting RPAs and UAVs to amplify surveillance and intelligence. New ships and aircraft are being added as part of ongoing modernization. Amid evolving ocean security dynamics, the digital coast guard project seeks to fortify its operational readiness, aligning with Atmanirbhar Bharat goals.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Coast Guard is strengthening its defenses by incorporating state-of-the-art technologies, including Remotely Piloted Aircraft and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, to boost surveillance and intelligence collection, as per Director General Paramesh Sivamani's recent statements.
The Coastal Surveillance Network's second phase is poised for completion by year's end, enhancing its radar capabilities across strategic maritime locations. The achievements reflect a broader modernization effort that ties into India's vision of self-reliance, Atmanirbhar Bharat.
Highlighting recent maritime incidents, Sivamani emphasized their vigilance and rapid response to threats. Indigenous vessels like ICGS 'Atal' underscore commitment to safeguarding the Indian Ocean Region's increasing security complexities while the digital coast guard project aims to expand their capabilities even further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
