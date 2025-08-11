Revolutionizing Biofuel: MEDAS Secures Major Contract with NSL Sugars

MEDAS EnggDesign Pvt. Ltd. has secured a significant contract from NSL Sugars Ltd., one of India's largest sugar producers, demonstrating its prowess in distillery solutions. The project, located at NSL's Jay Mahesh Unit in Maharashtra's Beed District, will be key to NSL's ethanol production ambitions.

The distillery, boasting a 500,000-liter daily capacity, will use MEDAS's innovative designs to process sugarcane syrup and grains into fuel-grade ethanol. This initiative is part of the Indian government's National Biofuel Policy aimed at boosting renewable energy production.

Known for its emphasis on energy efficiency, MEDAS will implement advanced technologies like low-pressure distillation and an energy-efficient evaporation system. According to Managing Director Abhay Chaudhari, the project has already seen considerable advancement in execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)