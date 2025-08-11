Left Menu

Ukraine Targets Russian Missile Plant in Strategic Drone Strike

Ukraine conducted a drone attack on a Russian plant in the Nizhny Novgorod region, known for producing missile components, early Monday. At least four drones struck the Arzamas plant, which manufactures control systems for Russian X-32 and X-101 missiles, as per Ukraine's domestic security service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 11-08-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 15:24 IST
Ukraine Targets Russian Missile Plant in Strategic Drone Strike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine launched a strategic drone strike on a missile component plant in the Russian region of Nizhny Novgorod, a Ukrainian security official confirmed on Monday.

The attack involved at least four drones targeting the Arzamas manufacturing facility. This plant is noted for producing critical control systems and other components essential to Russian X-32 and X-101 missiles.

The operation underscores the ongoing tensions and military engagements between Ukraine and Russia, highlighting the focus on disrupting missile production capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025