Ukraine Targets Russian Missile Plant in Strategic Drone Strike
Ukraine conducted a drone attack on a Russian plant in the Nizhny Novgorod region, known for producing missile components, early Monday. At least four drones struck the Arzamas plant, which manufactures control systems for Russian X-32 and X-101 missiles, as per Ukraine's domestic security service.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 11-08-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 15:24 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine launched a strategic drone strike on a missile component plant in the Russian region of Nizhny Novgorod, a Ukrainian security official confirmed on Monday.
The attack involved at least four drones targeting the Arzamas manufacturing facility. This plant is noted for producing critical control systems and other components essential to Russian X-32 and X-101 missiles.
The operation underscores the ongoing tensions and military engagements between Ukraine and Russia, highlighting the focus on disrupting missile production capabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Drone Fallout: Ukrainian Attacks Disrupt Volgograd Rail and Air Operations
Iran Executes MEK Members for Attacks on Civilian Infrastructure
Security Foils Violent Attack at Fakir Mohan University
Fiery Parliamentary Debate Looms Over Pahalgam Attack and Operation Sindoor
Arrest of Punjab Grenade Attack Suspect