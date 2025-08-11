Ukraine Targets Russian Missile Plant in Strategic Drone Strike

Ukraine launched a strategic drone strike on a missile component plant in the Russian region of Nizhny Novgorod, a Ukrainian security official confirmed on Monday.

The attack involved at least four drones targeting the Arzamas manufacturing facility. This plant is noted for producing critical control systems and other components essential to Russian X-32 and X-101 missiles.

The operation underscores the ongoing tensions and military engagements between Ukraine and Russia, highlighting the focus on disrupting missile production capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)