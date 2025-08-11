TCS Partners with NOW Telecom to Boost Digital Infrastructure in the Philippines

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a prominent IT services provider, has announced a partnership with the telecom division of NOW Corporation to revitalize digital infrastructure throughout the Philippines. This alliance focuses on promoting financial inclusivity and digital sovereignty within the Southeast Asian nation.

The collaboration is centered around the implementation of secure and reliable telecom networks, enabling cross-agency cooperation and enhancing national data protection. By deploying TCS' SovereignSecure Cloud, the effort ensures local data control and operational continuity while fortifying infrastructure against cyber threats.

With aims to support the country's digital transformation, both TCS and NOW Telecom intend to co-design and develop a robust digital ecosystem, aligning with the Department of Information and Communications Technology's goals and clean network principles. The initiative underlines the companies' commitment to fostering cyber-digital collaboration across the Indo-Pacific region.

