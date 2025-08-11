Mantralaya Goes Digital: Entry Passes to Be Replaced by DigiPravesh App
Starting August 15, the Maharashtra government will halt manual entry passes to Mantralaya, opting for a digital system via the DigiPravesh app. This change, aimed at enhancing safety and convenience, reflects an ongoing shift towards technological solutions, following the introduction of a facial recognition entry system last year.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government is set to revolutionize entry access to Mantralaya by replacing manual entry passes with a digital platform starting August 15. According to a government resolution (GR) issued on Monday, visitors will be required to use the DigiPravesh application for entry.
The GR specifies that the new measure aims to ensure both convenience and safety for visitors. The DigiPravesh app, which can be downloaded from the Google Playstore, will serve as the exclusive means of entry, effectively ending the use of manual passes.
This initiative comes after the Mahayuti government, which took office last December, implemented a facial recognition system to regulate entry to the state secretariat. This move underscores a broader commitment to integrating technology in government operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Two students of Vellore Institute of Technology, who went missing near waterfall in MP's Sehore district, found dead: Police.
AM/NS India Pioneers Sustainable Road Building with Steel Slag Technology
U.S. Aviation Groups Oppose Limits on TSA's Facial Recognition
Kaynes Technology Broadens Horizons with Strategic Aerospace Investments
Debate Over TSA Facial Recognition Limits Heats Up